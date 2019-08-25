India in control after Windies fold for 222

ANTIGUA: Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins didn’t fare too badly in their mission to cut down the first-innings deficit, and yet India went into the innings break with a 75-run advantage and then proceeded to add to it in the seven overs that KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got to bat before Lunch on Day 3 in Antigua.

After Ishant Sharma’s exploits on Day 2, Holder’s task was cut out for the morning session on Saturday. He and Cummins started the day with their side in the red by more than 100 runs and managed to bat out more than 15 overs to drag their innings and frustrate the visitors to an extent.

Ishant began the day with as much intensity as he finished the previous day with but Jasprit Bumrah seemed a little off - as far as his run up and the speed gun was concerned. He was uncharacteristically stuck in the 120ks, occasionally tipping over to the early 130s but hardly being able to dominate the two batsmen in the middle. There was more evidence of this when Holder managed to stand tall and swat away an innocuous length ball over the in-field with far too much ease.

Soon enough, Virat Kohli went for a double bowling change. Mohammed Shami nearly struck on his second ball of the day, only for technology and the nuances of the DRS rule coming to Holder’s rescue. The on-field umpire turned down the loud shout and Virat Kohli went for the ‘T’ almost immediately, considering Shami’s inward seaming delivery beat the West Indies captain’s attempt to put bat to it and struck him on the back leg. But Holder’s height helped him as the TV umpire had to retain the original decision on account of ‘umpire’s call’.

Much to Shami’s further chagrin, tailender Miguel Cummins was at his defiant best, even though he kept getting thoroughly beaten frequently. He somehow stuck in there, missed more deliveries from Ravindra Jadeja to keep West Indies afloat. India and Shami faced another DRS failure, when Cummins’s review for a caught behind decision was overturned from upstairs.

But Shami was in the middle of a back-bending spell where he got the ball to seam into right-handed Holder, and eventually got him to nick one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps for a 65-ball 39 - the second-best effort in West Indies’ first-innings scorecard.

After Holder’s departure, Cummins assumed the role of the senior batter - with Shanon Gabriel for company - and decided to change tact. His attempt to slog away a flat Jadeja delivery fired in at 95 kmph was rather futile as he came nowhere close to putting bat to ball and saw his offstump floored in the process. He still walked off with a record to his name - becoming the West Indies batsman to have faced most number of balls to get out for a duck (45 balls). The wicket ended West Indies on 222, giving India a decent lead.

Apart from an outside edge off Mayank Agarwal’s bat in the second over from Gabriel, the Indian opening pair was at ease in the seven overs they batted before Lunch.

Brief Scores: India 297 (Ajinkya Rahane 81, Ravindra Jadeja 58; Kemar Roach 4-66, Shannon Gabriel 3-71) & 14/0 lead West Indies 222 (Roston Chase 48, Jason Holder 39; Ishant Sharma 5-43) by 89 runs.