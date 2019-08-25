Newborn’s body found

LAHORE: The body of a newborn found from the heap of garbage in Gawalmundi police limits on Saturday. The police suspected that some unknown woman had thrown the body and fled away. Police are trying to locate the accused.

Man shot dead: A 35-year-old man was killed by unidentified bikers in Millat Park police limits on Saturday. The police said Maqsood of Hussainabad was standing at the doorstep when some unknown suspects opened fire at him. As a result, he died on the spot. The police reached the scene, collected evidence and removed the body to morgue. The police said the victim’s nephew, Waqas Gujjar, was also killed in the same area some days ago.

‘Model’s friend behind her killing’: Islampura police suspect the involvement of Model Amna’s friend in her killing during initial investigations. Sources claimed that Amna’s friend ‘F’, who is in Dubai, was unhappy with her friendships in Pakistan and had also exchanged harsh words with Amna over phone. The investigators have found some clues that her friend had got her killed through his shooter friend in Lahore, they added. Further investigation is underway.

Killed on road:A 24-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Sabzazar police limits on Saturday. Zainab was trying to cross the road near Kharak drain when a car hit her from behind. As a result, she received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The accused driver, however, fled the scene. The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.