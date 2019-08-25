close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Sharifs responsible for destruction of country: Fayyaz

August 25, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has once again held the Sharif family responsible for destruction of the country.

Talking to the media on Saturday, he said former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif paid huge amounts to foreign newspapers to run advertorials on his performance, haling him as the “best servant of people” (Khadim-e-Aala).

The minister said the incumbent chief minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar did not believe in unnecessary hype and praise. He is result-oriented and wanted what’s best for masses. “He does the needful quietly and wants no applauds for his efforts,” claimed Fayyazul Hassan. The provincial minister said Usman Buzdar had come up to prime Minister’s words when he anointed him as “Wasim Akram Plus”.

