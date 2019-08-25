Hot spell to continue

Hot and humid weather continues in the central Punjab; however, light intermittent showers are expected in the provincial capital during coming days.

According to the Met office here Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in the next 24 hours in the provincial capital and the central Punjab. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions and Kashmir on Sunday.