close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 25, 2019

Israel arrests Palestinians after West Bank blast

World

AFP
August 25, 2019

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces have arrested a number of Palestinians in the West Bank as part of a manhunt after an explosion that killed an Israeli teenager, the army said on Saturday.

The homemade bomb on Friday near the settlement of Dolev, northwest of Ramallah, killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father Eitan and brother Dvir.

No Palestinian group took responsibility for the blast.

“As part of the ongoing pursuit,” Israel´s army, Shin Bet security service and police “apprehended a number of suspects and transferred them to security forces for further questioning,” the military said in a statement.

An army spokesman could not provide further details or the number of arrests made after what the military has called a terror attack.

Shnerb was buried on Friday in her central Israeli hometown of Lod. Her father and brother were in stable condition on Saturday, Jerusalem´s Hadassah hospital said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World