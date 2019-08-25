Israel arrests Palestinians after West Bank blast

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces have arrested a number of Palestinians in the West Bank as part of a manhunt after an explosion that killed an Israeli teenager, the army said on Saturday.

The homemade bomb on Friday near the settlement of Dolev, northwest of Ramallah, killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father Eitan and brother Dvir.

No Palestinian group took responsibility for the blast.

“As part of the ongoing pursuit,” Israel´s army, Shin Bet security service and police “apprehended a number of suspects and transferred them to security forces for further questioning,” the military said in a statement.

An army spokesman could not provide further details or the number of arrests made after what the military has called a terror attack.

Shnerb was buried on Friday in her central Israeli hometown of Lod. Her father and brother were in stable condition on Saturday, Jerusalem´s Hadassah hospital said.