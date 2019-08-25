Family, lawyers visit Faryal at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Family members and lawyers of Sindh Assembly Member, Faryal Talpur, visited her in Adiala Jail.

National Assembly Member Mir Munawar Talpur met her with other members of the family. Her lawyers includ former Sindh Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjaar, Ghulam Mustafa Laghari and Khan Bahadur Bhatti.

After the visit, Advocate Ziaul Hasan Lanjaar said that Faryal Talpur has not been provided appropriate facilities as the court has ordered to give her B-class, but the prison administration is denying her the right. Moreover, he said the court has ordered two-day visit a week for her family and lawyers but that has also been reduced.

He said that Faryal Talpur’s health is deteriorating in prison as she was shifted to prison from hospital on the eve of Eid at midnight.

“The government and administration is not following the orders of the court. The court had asked for her checkup by heart specialists,” he said and added Faryal Talpur has been suffering from allergy due to unhygienic condition in the prison.

“The Punjab government has been refusing to shift her from Punjab despite her production orders being issued from the Sindh Assembly. She is being denied her right to attend Sindh Assembly session,” he said.