Govt urged to start 2nd shift at Bara college

BARA: The representatives of students on Saturday urged the authorities to increase seats at the Government College Kohi Sher Haider in Bara subdivision in Khyber district to save the career of 1700 students.

“Over 1700 students have been deprived of admission due to limited seats. The government must start second shift to facilitate them,” Arif Afridi of Khyber Students Union told a press conference at the Bara Press Club.

Zahidullah Afridi, Siddique Afridi and others activist of the union were also present on the occasion.

They also demanded the provincial government to address the problems being faced by the students and staff.

“Though there is a computer lab, there is no staff to run it effectively,” said Arif Afridi, adding, the students and staff of the college also suffering due to lack of transport facility.

They added that official residence of the college principal was destroyed in the militancy, which had not yet been repaired.

They said that there were a total of 14 classrooms for the 1,750 students in the college, which were not sufficient and sought more classrooms.

Regarding the teaching staff at the college, they said that there were 20 lecturers to teach the students and the strength of the teaching staff should be increased up to 40. They said that most of the students had been deprived of admission in the college, adding that the authorities concerned should launch second shift at the college.

Giving a deadline to the education authorities, they threatened to launch a protest movement in Bara subdivision if the government did not address the problems at the college.