Investors in Pakistan’s power sector under siege — II

ISLAMABAD: According to the top officials at Power Division, the rate of return in power sector ranges between 5 to 25 percent with dollar indexation. Highlighting the history of IPPs, the official said under the 1994 policy, the tariff was offered at 6.5 cents to the investors. The then PPP government, he said, had constituted a commission which recommended the 6 cents for power tariff, but the World Bank had recommended to the then government 6.5 cents per unit tariff arguing that 6 cents per unit will not work. The return on investment was at 12.5 percent. But those who invested under 1994 policy faced tough time during 1997-1998 and they were harassed and arm-twisted to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The investors from Europe, Japan and US who invested in Pakistan under 1994 policy left the country and never returned.

However, under 2002 power policy, the then prime minister Shaukat Aziz during Musharraf regime offered to the foreign investors 15 percent rate of return with US dollar indexation, but to local investors’ the rate of return in rupee terms. Later on, Mr Aziz amended the policy and also offered the local investors 15 percent rate of return with US dollar indexation. At that time value of dollar stood at Rs60 which has now increased to Rs160 and this is the main reason that the profits of the IPPs have increased. However, some IPPs have invested more on their plants to increase the efficiency gains but they didn’t breach the contracts and the respective power policies.

When Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster took place in Japan, then it was decided by the Japanese government that it will not run its nuclear power plants rather it will cater to its energy needs through renewable energy. The Japan government at that time offered for investors 38 cents per unit tariff for installing solar plants. Those who invested at that time are still getting the 32 cents per unit as the Japan government is still honoring the agreement. Though the solar technology had advanced and now it has become cheaper, but the Japan government continues to honour the agreements under which the investors had installed solar plants at 32 cents per units.

The correspondent also sent a questioner to the anti graft body on July 8, 2019, but it took one and half week saying it will respond in detail to every question, but at the end of day, the answers it gave were not in detail and rather it skipped many questions.

Following was the questionnaire sent to the anti graft body. The first question was that the IPPs say if they are involved in any kind of deviation of power policy and the contract they are ready to face music but if they are not involved then the anti graft body 's investigation is only harassing the investors. Please respond in detail.

Q: I have come to know that the anti graft body has started probing against IPPs, captive power plants and new CPEC power projects that include Port Qasim power plants installed by Qatari and Chinese investors, Sahiwal coal power plant installed by Chinese companies. Don't you think it will send a wrong message to China and Qatari investors?

Q: The power plants are set up under power policy having incentives to attract local and global investors. But the investors are summoned, harassed by the anti graft body arguing they with connivance the government (PPIB, CPPA), Nepra officials have managed to have higher tariffs. Investors always want maximum dividends don't you think if there is any wrongdoing, then the power policy, govt officials and Nepra functionaries should be held responsible as PPIB makes the petition and NEPRA carries the postmortem of the petition and gives the tariff through due diligence and when the project takes the shape regulator at the true up stage also goes through every information investors have already given in the petition and then finalizes the tariff. So my question under this scenario is to why the anti graft body takes on the investors?

Q: I have come to know that in the last 8 months of the PTI government, the capital flight of billions of dollars has already taken place and many business tycoons are making their mind to leave the country and shift their business outside the country, don't you think the anti graft body shouldn't harass local and international investors as it will send wrong signals. Why the anti graft body doesn't keep the factors in its mind that for investors Pakistan is high risk country in terms of investment as Instability, law and order situation and changing of the agreements with sovereign guarantees has been the hallmark of the country and under this scenario don't you think it is not logical to compare the tariffs of the projects of one kind and specifications installed in Pakistan with tariffs of the same nature of projects set up in India and Bangladesh where in stability, law and order situation and continuation of agreements is very much there.

Q: In Nepra there is too much harassment and chaos, owing to which the regulator is unable to give any decision which is why everything came to a standstill. The authority I came to know failed to hold meeting many times as the professional officers are summoned by the anti graft body. Please respond.

Q: NEPRA says it has flawless system of giving tariff. It says there are various mechanisms such as upfront tariff, cost plus and competitive modes. And the projects being probed are given tariffs under different modes but the anti graft body is saying why the tariff given under upfront mode is highest than the tariff of the competitive regime. Please respond.

Q: The anti graft body is investigating solar plants, captive power plants, bagasse plants, and CPEC power plants. I want to know exactly what's the number of total plants the anti graft body is probing as it is authorized to start probe after a complaint verification.

Q: After nuclear power plants debacle in Japan, the Japanese government decided to go for renewable energy and at that time Japan offered investors 38 cents per unit tariff for solar plants to investors, still they ( investors) are getting the same tariff knowing the fact that solar technology has now become cheaper but the Japanese government still continues to honor the costly agreements (PPAs), but the anti graft body wants the IPPs in Pakistan to modify the PPAs knowing the facts they are backed with sovereign guarantees. Under this scenario the anti graft body’s probe to ultimately modify the PPAs don't you think will force IPPs to go for arbitration against the country.

Q: The Nepra officials say if criminality against any IPP is invoked, other IPPs having the same specifications and tariffs will automatically be forced to closed down as the relevant Nepra officials will remain unmoved on this account fearing the anti graft body and it will cause darkness in the country. Needs the anti graft body comments.

Q: The anti graft body is also proving into heat rate audit issue of IPPs but I know that IPPs have offered the government that they are ready for getting done heat rate audit but it should be implemented on actual basis by CPPAs but the government backtracked on the issue pleading it will harm the interest of the CPPA. So under this scenario will the anti graft body continue to probe into hear rate audit issue?

Ultimately the anti graft body replied to a few answers skipping many questions saying that it is informed that the matter of NEPRA is sub judice in the court of law, and the queries about NEPRA cannot be addressed at this stage being sub judice in the court of law as well as in the light of the direction of Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, that till filing of reference, the anti-graft body will maintain secrecy.

As far as investor’s confidence is concerned, the anti graft body said that every investor wants transparency and if there is transparency in the country, more investors will come. Kindly avoid speculations in this regard as the anti graft bdoy is an apex anti corruption organization of Pakistan. As per recent survey carried out by Gillani and then by Gallop, 59 percent Pakistanis have shown confidence upon the anti graft body.

The anti graft body is committed to eradicate corruption from Pakistan with iron hands by adopting Accountability for All” policy across the board and our actions speak louder than words. The anti graft body always work according to law. The anti graft body is the only organization in

Pakistan which has 70 percent conviction ratio in the respected accountability courts. Ends

