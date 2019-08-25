Govt to observe solidarity day with Kashmiris: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has declared the Kartarpur Corridor project will be completed at all costs till November, whether there is war or peace.

If India imposed war on Pakistan, it will be the last war of the subcontinent, he said while addressing a press conference on Saturday along with Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, adviser to PM on information and broadcasting.

The Punjab governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris all over the world as their ambassador. Calling India bigger terrorist than Israel, he said Delhi’s atrocities on Kashmiris had crossed all limits since in Israel human rights organisations, parliamentarians and media was allowed to visit Palestine but Modi had turned Kashmir into a jail by cutting it off from the world. He warned that guns, bullets and curfew could not suppress the conviction of Kashmiris for freedom.

He called Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi an enemy of peace and humanity and crueler than Hitler. He demanded the international human rights organisations take notice of the human crisis in Kashmir instead of turning a blind eye to it.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Kashmir was suffering from the worst kind of atrocities and state terrorism in world history. He said PM Imran Khan in his address at the United Nations would expose Narendra Modi’s real face. He said Delhi was opposing the Kartarpur Corridor project since the day one but despite of all the hurdles Pakistan was determined to completing it before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nank.

He said an international Sikh convention would be held at Governor’s House on August 31 in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations and it would be attended by Sikhs from all over the world. He said all guests would be provided with foolproof security in Pakistan. They would also be ensured provision of other required facilities, he added.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said PM Imran Khan was drawing the world attention towards genocide in Kashmir but, unfortunately, some Muslim countries were not empathetic towards the slaughter of Kashmiris, and they had their own economic interests.

PM Imran Khan will address the nation in the coming week, she added.

She lamented that the world was disinterested and negligent towards the genocide of Kashmiris. She said the champions of human rights should have come to the rescue the Kashmiris. She said Modi violated 11 resolutions of UN but the world had turned a blind eye to that. She said Islamabad wanted Delhi to stop genocide in occupied Kashmir. She warned the Indian defence minister against hurling war threats, saying Delhi could begin war but it would be brought to an end by Islamabad. “If war is imposed, we would end it in New Delhi,” she warned, adding, “Delhi must not take our desire for peace as weakness.”

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Imran government wanted to strengthen the relationship of Sikhs with their religious places, adding whatever the circumstances; the government would stand by them. Pakistan recognised the religious rights of Sikhs to visit their religious places. She said visiting Kartarpur was the dream of Sikh people and Pakistan was making it come true. India is resisting giving religious rights of Sikhs. She said government would observe solidarity day with Kashmiris, and different events would be held to show solidarity with them.