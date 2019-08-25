close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

Three shops gutted in Nowshera

National

NOWSHERA: Unidentified culprits allegedly set three shops on fire in Nowshera Kalan, causing loss of millions of rupees to the owners, sources said.

The sources said that unidentified persons came to Abakhel locality in a car on Thursday night and sprinkled petrol on three shops owned by Sulaiman, Alamgir Khan and Nehad Ali and set the shops on fire. The shops were gutted to ashes, causing a huge loss to the owners.

It created a sense of insecurity among the locals and put a question mark on the police patrol in the area.

