IG Sindh says old APCs will not be used any more

SUKKUR: The Inspector General Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam has announced that the old and substandard armoured personnel carriers will no more be deployed in operations.

The decision was announced in wake of the last week’s tragic deaths of DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiullah and SHO Ghulam Murtaza Mirani. Both the officers were martyred when the APC they were using in an operation was destroyed by the dacoits. There had been several such incidents in this year where the substandard APCs were destroyed killing many officers, causing frustration among the force.

Taking to media during visit to Sukkur and Khairpur police headquarters, Kaleem Imam said new armoured personnel carriers have been acquired with high grade ballistic and armour plating subscribing to strict safety standards. The news APCs will have superior and upgraded protection against armour piercing projectiles, Kaleem Imam assured.

The IGP said the Sindh Police will pursue killers of DSP Rao and the SHO Mirani and put them behind the bars. Kaleem Imam also announced to launch an operation in the riverine area of Gharhi Taigo in Shikarpur which has become a safe haven of robbers and wanted criminals.

The IG admitted that the Sindh Police needs to be equipped with sophisticated weapons and has taken up the issue with the chief minister. He said soon the issue will be overcome. The IG said the police have devised a strategy to maintain peace in Muharram.

Earlier, he condoled with the heirs of the martyred DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiullah and martyred Station House Officer Ghulam Murtaza Mirani., He said the Sindh Police will bear the educational expenses of their children and announced Rs 10 million as compensation for them. The IGP dedicated B section Police Station Sukkur to DSP Rao Shafiullah name and the A- Section Police Station Khairpur to SHO Ghulam Murtaza Mirani.