LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has promoted 11 admin officers, nine senior clerks and 14 junior clerks who were awaiting their promotions as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively, on seniority-cum-fitness basis. The employees thank PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad for resolving their promotion issues on merit and priority.
