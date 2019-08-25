close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

LAHORE

National

 
August 25, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has promoted 11 admin officers, nine senior clerks and 14 junior clerks who were awaiting their promotions as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively, on seniority-cum-fitness basis. The employees thank PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad for resolving their promotion issues on merit and priority.

