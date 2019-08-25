Koepka leads Tour Golf

WASHINGTON: World number one Brooks Koepka birdied the 18th hole Friday, capping a three-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy in the US PGA Tour Golf Championship.

Koepka posted his second straight 67 at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia.

Under the “staggered start” format by which players were spotted strokes based on their position in the playoff standings that put him on 13-under par — one stroke in front of American Thomas and Northern Ireland star McIlroy.

McIlroy capped his 67 with back-to-back birdies, including a bravura finish at 18 where he was in the trees off the tee.

He used a five-wood to fire out and ended up with a good lie in the rough between two bunkers near the green.

Thomas — who went into the tournament as the top seed, awarded a two-stroke edge after his win in the BMW Championship — was alone atop the leaderboard at 13- under through 16 holes but slipped back with a bogey at 17 and finished with a two-under 68.

Koepka who started the week three shots off the lead, couldn’t get his eight-foot eagle putt to drop at the last, but he tapped in for his fourth birdie of the day.

Koepka had three straight birdies at the sixth, seventh and eighth, but like most he struggled on a tough back nine after a weather delay.

American Xander Schauffele was alone in fourth, his eagle at 18 giving him a 69 that put him two shots off the lead.