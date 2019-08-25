Mathews, T Perera dropped from T20 squad

COLOMBO: Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera are among the most high-profile omissions from Sri Lanka’s squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, along with the likes of Suranga Lakmal and Dhananjaya de Silva.

The selectors have named a youthful squad, with only two players above the age of 30 — captain Lasith Malinga and seam bowler Isuru Udana. Niroshan Dickwella, who was not picked in the World Cup squad or for the home One-Day Internationals that followed, has been named vice-captain of the team.

The selectors are understood to have dropped Mathews on account of what they felt was a modest scoring rate at the beginning of his innings. Concerns about his running between the wickets also persist. Thisara, meanwhile, had a poor World Cup and is believed to have lost form considerably following an excellent year in 2018.

The squad features no fewer than five frontline seam bowlers — Malinga leading a cohort that includes Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and the recalled Lahiru Madushanka, in addition to Udana.

The three T20Is will all be played in Pallekele, the first on September 1.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Lahiru Madushanka.