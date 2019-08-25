DOMESTIC CRICKET: Mandatory coin toss to be scrapped

ISLAMABAD: There will be no mandatory coin toss before first class matches in the new domestic cricket season that gets underway at various grounds of the country in the second week of September.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that the home team’s advantage on winning the toss has been scrapped to give both sides an equal chance right from the start of the match.

The visiting team will have the option to bowl first. However, if it decides against bowling first, toss will take place.

“The home team will have no advantage of the toss. Usually what happens is that the home side prefers making pitches that suit pacers. So, they prefer bowling after winning the toss. Under the new playing conditions, the coin will be tossed if the visitors deny the first option — to bowl first,” a Pakistan Cricket Board domestic cricket affairs official said.

“The change has been made to keep options neutral rather than giving extra advantage to the home team.”

PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan had hinted at making such changes in his March media talk in Islamabad.

Wasim was quoted to have said: “I am surprised to see the scorecard of a couple of years’ first-class cricket. It gave me the impression that there is something seriously wrong. Matches finishing in a couple of days, teams getting out for low score, no tough matches that should be the forte of any first class cricket. We are considering other options and are even contemplating having no toss in first class matches,” he said.

“Now we believe that better pitches will be prepared in the coming first-class season. There is a dire need to have good pitches for competitive first class cricket. Every measure has been ensured to have good playing strips. Curators’ performance will also be under scrutiny and those showing skills and knowledge will stay,” the PCB official said.

The PCB is expected to announce details of the first class cricket after August 27 pending a case hearing at the Lahore High Court.