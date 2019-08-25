Sanchez hits 100th home run as Yankees beat Dodgers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Gary Sanchez earned his place in the record books by smashing his 100th homer as the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2.
Sanchez became the fastest catcher in Major League history to notch up 100 home runs, reaching the milestone at Dodger Stadium in his 355th career game. The third-inning homer off Hyun-jin Ryu helped give the Yankees a 2-0 lead, with Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres also scoring home runs to help New York snap a four-game losing run.
The Philadelphia Phillies blew a huge seven-run lead as they fell 19-11 to the Miami Marlins. It was the first time the Phillies had blown a seven-run lead since 2003, when they lost 14-10 in Montreal.
Vince Velasquez sparked the collapse, allowing seven runs in two-and-a-third innings, with Nick Pivetta, Ranger Suarez and Jared Hughes also playing their part in the defeat. Isan Diaz had a three-run homer for the Marlins, who set a season high in runs.
Jacob deGrom struck out 13 for the New York Mets at Citi Field - but it was not enough to overcome the Atlanta Braves. Billy Hamilton had the go-ahead run in the 14th inning to lead the Braves to a 2-1 win.
Meanwhile, Yuli Gurriel increased his season RBI total to 91 with a two-run two-out homer as the Houston Astros edged the Los Angeles Angels 5-4. The Cleveland Indians returned to their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
And JD Martinez scored two three-run homers to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-0 shutout of the San Diego Padres. Juan Soto and Adam Eaton both homered in the Washington Nationals’ 9-3 rout of the Chicago Cubs and Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings to help the St Louis Cardinals topple the Colorado Rockies 8-3.
In the night’s other games, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2, the Tampa Bay Rays trounced the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1.
The Chicago White Sox won 8-3 against the Texas Rangers, while the Seattle Mariners triumphed 7-4 over the Toronto Blue Jays.
