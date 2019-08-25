Sanchez hits 100th home run as Yankees beat Dodgers

LOS ANGELES: Gary Sanchez earned his place in the record books by smashing his 100th homer as the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2.

Sanchez became the fastest catcher in Major League history to notch up 100 home runs, reaching the milestone at Dodger Stadium in his 355th career game. The third-inning homer off Hyun-jin Ryu helped give the Yankees a 2-0 lead, with Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres also scoring home runs to help New York snap a four-game losing run.

The Philadelphia Phillies blew a huge seven-run lead as they fell 19-11 to the Miami Marlins. It was the first time the Phillies had blown a seven-run lead since 2003, when they lost 14-10 in Montreal.

Vince Velasquez sparked the collapse, allowing seven runs in two-and-a-third innings, with Nick Pivetta, Ranger Suarez and Jared Hughes also playing their part in the defeat. Isan Diaz had a three-run homer for the Marlins, who set a season high in runs.

Jacob deGrom struck out 13 for the New York Mets at Citi Field - but it was not enough to overcome the Atlanta Braves. Billy Hamilton had the go-ahead run in the 14th inning to lead the Braves to a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Yuli Gurriel increased his season RBI total to 91 with a two-run two-out homer as the Houston Astros edged the Los Angeles Angels 5-4. The Cleveland Indians returned to their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

And JD Martinez scored two three-run homers to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-0 shutout of the San Diego Padres. Juan Soto and Adam Eaton both homered in the Washington Nationals’ 9-3 rout of the Chicago Cubs and Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings to help the St Louis Cardinals topple the Colorado Rockies 8-3.

In the night’s other games, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2, the Tampa Bay Rays trounced the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1.

The Chicago White Sox won 8-3 against the Texas Rangers, while the Seattle Mariners triumphed 7-4 over the Toronto Blue Jays.