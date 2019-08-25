Metro opens solar power initiative

KARACHI: In a simple, but impressive ceremony, METRO Pakistan inaugurates its solar power initiative at METRO head office and retail store located at Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, a statement said on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Energy, government of Punjab, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, was the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Metro Pakistan’s top management, staff, and other dignitaries, it added.

METRO Pakistan Managing Director Marek Minkiewicz shared the details of Metro Pakistan’s "Clean and Green Pakistan" initiative, where it has partnered with Shams Power to deploy solar power solutions at all its stores across Pakistan.

Under the agreement, Shams Power will operate approximately 5MW solar systems, allowing Metro Pakistan to save 2,639 tons of CO2 every year. Whereas, the successful completion of the inaugurated 396KWP Solar Power Plant at its head office and Thokar Store Lahore, will deliver 500,000 units/year of green energy and will offset 296,000kg of CO2 emissions, it added.