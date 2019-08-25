Gold up Rs1,450/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,450/tola in the local market on Saturday. Rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices moved up to Rs88,550/tola. Likewise, price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs1,243 to Rs75,917. Gold rates in the international market rose by $32 to $1,528/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs2,200/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.
