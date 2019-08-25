CNG banned

Currently there is a breakdown in communications between government departments. SNGPL and PSO are claiming that gas pipelines are overloaded with gas and we should pay demurrage on RLNG shipments as there is no space and pipelines might explode. They claim that the power division gave a higher demand for gas but as hydroelectricity generation is higher in the monsoon season, the thermal power plants reduced their production resulting in excess gas in the pipeline system. Similarly, EPA and the climate change ministry are trying to reduce pollution and one way is to use CNG instead of diesel in public transports. That is why CNG buses were imported by Punjab and Sindh governments but now Ogra has announced that they will ban CNG use in public transport in Punjab and Sindh. They claim that HDIP was supposed to setup workshops to check the quality of CNG kits in public transport but they couldn’t do it and the transport department had informed Ogra that they could not check the CNG kits in public transport.

Ogra is issuing orders for transport regulations which it should not have the power to do. I think Ogra’s mandate ends at CNG stations because Ogra’s own HDIP department has failed to check CNG kit qualities in Pakistan and instead of fixing their own shortcomings the organization has decided to ban CNG in public transports. Either there is a clear breakdown in communications between government organizations or some organization is trying to increase petroleum sales in Pakistan. The government needs to look into this.

Shahryar K Baseer

Peshawar