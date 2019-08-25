close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

WBSC Secretary Dato Beng Choo Low arrives in Karachi

Sports

August 25, 2019

KARACHI: World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Secretary Dato Beng Choo Low arrived in Karachi on Saturday to attend the closing ceremony of Softball Asia Pakistan’s coaching clinic.

Karachi hosted the WBSC-supervised coaching clinic, where foreign instructors trained Pakistani coaches.

Low said she sees bright future for Pakistan in the game of softball. She also praised Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Arif Hasan and said that sports are being promoted under his leadership.

She thanked SFP Secretary Asif Azeem and other officials for receiving a warm welcome. This is the first tour of a WBSC secretary to Pakistan.

