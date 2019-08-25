Usama propels Shalimar CC into Musheer Rabbani T20 semis

KARACHI: Usama Butt excelled with a solid all-round performance to help Shalimar CC qualify for the semi-finals of Musheer Rabbani T20 cricket tournament after they overpowered Tapal CC by eight wickets at the Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground on Friday.

Batting first, Tapal CC were bundled out for 105 runs in 18 overs. M Asif, who whacked three fours and one six, was the top scorer with 32 off 29. Rashid Hanif made 19 not out off 23 balls. Slow left-armer Usama grabbed three wickets for only nine runs and off-spinner Zain Anwar took two wickets for 14.

In reply, Shalimar CC reached the target in 17 overs. Usama, who was later adjudged the man of the match, made 51 not out off 46 balls and Ahmed Abdul Malik scored 26 off 25 balls. The duo added 65 runs for the first wicket. Slow left-armer Nadir Shah took two wickets for 14 runs.