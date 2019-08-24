Nine arrested, honour killing foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to kill a woman for honour in Regi area and arrested nine persons, including five jirga members, officials said on Friday. An official said the police recovered the woman (S) who was being shifted somewhere in a pickup vehicle allegedly to kill her. The official, however, said efforts were being made to recover the children of the woman safe and sound. One person from Sufaid Sang village, Miram Zeb, was killed on August 22, the official said, adding that the jirga had also decided to kill the woman (S) for allegedly having illicit relations with the man. The officials said four persons, who had planned the murders, have been arrested. They were identified as Shah Hussain, Noor Islam, Hazrat and Fazal Khaliq. “Five members of the Jirga, including Abdul Sahab, Mohib Ali, Akbar Hussain, Noor Wali and Sabz Ali, who had allegedly given the decree to kill the woman, have also been arrested,” said the official.