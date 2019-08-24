close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 24, 2019

Urs of Bulleh Shah begins today

National

A
APP
August 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah is starting from today (Saturday) in Kasur. Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan will inaugurate the Urs by laying traditional shawl on the shrine of the great sufi poet. The secretary Auqaf and other senior officers of the department will also attend the inauguration ceremony. The International Bulleh Shah conference will be held at the shrine where scholars across the world will participate. According to official sources, the Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 353,000 to conduct the Urs in a befitting manner. Police will provide foolproof security to visitors.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan