Punjab to call in Army and Rangers in Muharram

LAHORE: Punjab government’s home department has decided to call army and Rangers for maintaining law and order during holy month of Muharram. According to sources in the home department, the department has issued instruction to all deputy commissioners and DPOs to make security plans and point out sensitive places. It was decided that mobile phone services would not be available on Ashura. Home department has issued security guidelines Friday for 9th and 10th Muharram, ban on pillion riding is under consideration, said an official. According to him, police guidelines have been sent to administration of all districts of the province. Vacations of police officials will be cancelled during Muharram. The official said home department has directed for foolproof security arrangements and strict implementation of the code of conduct during Muharram. He said protection of life and property was the prime responsibility of the government, adding that all possible steps would be taken to maintain an atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month.