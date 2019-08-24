Karachi to be made green again: Murtaza

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Coastal Development, Climate Change and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday that the provincial government had decided to turn Mai Kolachi Road into a model road by planting long queues of trees on both sides of the road with the help of members of the civil society. He said this talking to media persons on the occasion of the inauguration of the campaign on Friday. Barrister Wahab said that the Sindh government had decided to make Karachi a pollution-free metropolis. He said that the government would plant hundreds of trees across Mai Kolachi Road, and after the successful completion of the project the same campaign would be launched elsewhere in the city.