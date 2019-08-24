Abducted youth found dead

SIALKOT: A youth, who was abducted couple of days ago, was found murdered here on Friday. Zartash of Jammu Road went for some work but did not return. To it, his family lodged a complaint with the Rangpura police. Now, his body was found from fields near Jallianwala village in the limits of the Uggoki police. On the complaint of the deceased family, the police arrested Sheikh Bilal who confessed to killing Zartash over a monetary dispute. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.