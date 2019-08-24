ACE retrieves 150 kanal state land from housing society

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday retrieved 150 Kanal commercial land from a housing society and registered cases against the accused persons.

ACE Regional Director Zohaib Mushtaq told that the City Housing Scheme administration with collaboration of the revenue officers allegedly occupied 150 Kanal state land and made constructions on it in 2017. Now Aftab Butt and Fayyaz Ahmed gave applications to the ACE about the matter and the ACE authorities after investigation retrieved the land and also registered cases against accused revenue officers, officials and owners of the housing society.

YOUTH GUNNED DOWN: A youth was gunned down over a minor issue at Tatlewali on Friday. Fahad and Hashim quarreled over some issue some days before. On the day of the incident, accused Fahad along with his accomplices allegedly shot Hashim dead and fled. Meanwhile, accused Usman and Bashir allegedly opened fire at their uncle Ghulam Murtaza and his wife Razia at Noshera Virkan. As a result, Razia died on eth spot while Ghulam Murtaza sustained injuries. Kot Ladha police have started investigation.

FIVE HUMAN SMUGGLERS ARRESTED: The FIA on Friday arrested five human smugglers from different areas. The FIA teams conducted raids at Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat and arrested five accused, including Bilal, Siddique and Abdullah. Later, a court awarded three days physical remand of the accused.

GANG BUSTED: CIA police on Friday arrested two members of a dacoit gang here. The police raided and arrested Dilawar and Hamza and recovered stolen articles and weapons from them. Meanwhile, Model Town police arrested drug pusher Darwesh Khan of Peshawar and recovered 1,400 grams charas from him.