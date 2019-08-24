Doctors, paramedics being recruited to hospitals: Yasmin

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government is taking all steps for provision of quality medical facilities to the masses.

Talking to media during her visit to the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here on Friday, the provincial minister added that the issuance of the health cards was one of such measures to help enable the masses in getting costly medical treatment. She stated that doctors and paramedics were being recruited in the governmental hospitals on the special directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the growing number of patients.

Later, Yasmin Rashid inspected the Trauma Centre, ECG Centre, Surgical Ward and other sections of the hospital and directed the officials concerned for further improvement of the affairs at the hospital.

Govt Khawaja Safdar Medical College Principal Dr Tariq Rehan, Vice Principal Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Dr Tanvir Haider and others were also present.

Heroin recovered from man: A man was arrested and three gram heroin was recovered from his possession on Friday.

According to police, accused Ghulam Abbas visited the district jail Sialkot to meet an under trial prisoner, Kashif, and police recovered three gram heroin from him.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the visitor and the prisoner.

FOUR DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Four drug peddlers were arrested separately on Friday.

Nekapura police pulled over a vehicle on Aimanabad Road and recovered 60 bottle liquor. The police also arrested two car occupants Sonny Masih and Amir Masih.

Kotli Loharan police recovered 1.36 kg hashish from accused Bilal.

Sambrial police arrested Majeed and recovered five litre liquor. Cases are registered against the accused.

Youth shot dead: A youth was shot dead and his two companions sustained injuries here on Friday.

Two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire and killed Adeel in Mohallah Khokhran in the limits of city Pasroor police.

The gunmen also injured his companions Zeeshan and Zulqarnain who were rushed to hospital.

Police have registered a case. Reportedly, Adeel was a resident of Qila Kallerwala and was an activist of a student organisation.