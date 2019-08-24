LWMC corruption case

Shahbaz skips appearance before NAB

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif skipped appearance Friday before the NAB in Lahore Waste Management Company corruption investigations due to medical reasons. Shahbaz was due before the NAB Lahore at 11 am but didn’t appear. However, his representative submitted a written reply of a questionnaire earlier sent to him by the NAB in LWMC case. It has also learnt that the NAB Lahore after seeing continuous non-appearance of Shahbaz in investigations has decided to visit his residence in a bid to complete investigation of the case. The NAB team is likely to visit house no 96-H Model Town on August 29. The NAB has accused Shahbaz of interfering in the matters of LWMC board of directors allegedly resulting in awarding illegal contracts.