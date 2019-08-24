Past mismanagement ruined Karachi’s traditional beauty: PM

KARACHI: Past mismanagement has ruined the traditional beauty of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's city, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday during a meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, at the PM Office.

Zaidi had visited the PM to brief him on the ongoing cleanliness operations under ‘Let’s Clean Karachi Campaign.’

PM Imran said the lives of Karachi's residents have been made miserable and the distressing situation of Pakistan's southern port city — the economic hub of Pakistan — needed to be remedied.

The premier noted that such a blithe lack of concern had made Karachi's residents suffer and directed all elected members of his party, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the national and provincial assemblies to overwhelmingly take part in the ‘Let’s Clean Karachi Campaign.’

Taking notice of the inadequate number of garbage transfer stations in Karachi, a key metropolis for the whole country — especially in terms of economy, trade, and business — PM Imran, therefore, ordered the authorities concerned to increase the number via a well-coordinated strategy to ensure proper trash disposal.

Separately, while Karachi reels from the aftermath of a disastrous monsoon spell, the sprawling metropolis of nearly 20 million is once again been held hostage to blame games as politicians engage in a war of words.