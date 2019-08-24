Govt employees to get Sehat Cards: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the provincial government employees. The chief minister ordered for expediting the process of issuing the cards, adding that relevant matters should be given final shape as early as possible.
LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the provincial government employees. The chief minister ordered for expediting the process of issuing the cards, adding that relevant matters should be given final shape as early as possible.