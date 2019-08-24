close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
August 24, 2019

Govt employees to get Sehat Cards: CM

August 24, 2019

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the provincial government employees. The chief minister ordered for expediting the process of issuing the cards, adding that relevant matters should be given final shape as early as possible.

