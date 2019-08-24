Solution to Kashmir issue: India should hold talks with Pakistan, says Macron

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: French President Emmanuel Macron has called upon India to resolve Kashmir dispute in consultation with Pakistan through dialogue.

Macron’s remarks came after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris. He said it was the responsibility of both sides to avoid any degradation which may likely lead to escalation, Kashmir Media service reported. He said he will also talk to Pakistani prime minister on this account.

It is to mention hare that defence and commercial contracts have dominated the agenda during meetings between French and Indian leaders in recent years.

But this time, Modi and Macron met under the shadow of India’s illegal and unilateral move of 5th August to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to India Held Kashmir (IHK). The repeal of Article 370 was announced under an unprecedented lockdown on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel assured Prime Minister Imran Khan that Germany is closely observing the situation in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHJK) and she underlined the importance of deescalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.

Prime Minister Imran held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor to discuss India’s illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of the IHJK and changing its demographic structure. The Prime Minister informed the Chancellor that India’s actions were in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments.

The Prime Minister highlighted the dire human rights situation in Kashmir, including complete lockdown, blackout on all forms of communication and severe shortage of food and medicines. He stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

The Prime Minister also underlined concerns about some false flag operation staged by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world’s attention. The Prime Minister emphasized that India’s actions had serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community had the responsibility to act urgently. Chancellor Merkel stated that Germany was closely observing the situation. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

In the meanwhile Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office (PMO). The Minister briefed the Prime Minister about matters pertaining to Ministry of Human Rights.

Separately, the Prime Minister warned the world community about Indian bid to attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in Indian Held Kashmir.

He alarmed the international community with regards to India’s massive human right violations and unleashing of a reign of terror in Kashmir. In tweets, the Prime Minister talked about hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan had entered IOK for terrorist activities while others had entered India’s southern regions.

The Prime Minister wrote, “We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India's southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India's ethnic cleansing & genocide agenda in IOJK”.

“I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations & the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK,” he maintained.

The Prime Minister has been consistently using his twitter account to highlight gravity of the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, particularly after the Indian illegal and constitutional actions to end its special status, besides reaching out to heads of governments of important countries on the issue.

As part of continuing diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, drawing attention to the seriously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHJ&K).

"The Foreign Minister has underscored the imperative for the world community, including the United Nations, to call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures, and restore fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people," the Foreign Office shared details of the letter, here on Friday.

The Foreign Minister in his letter highlighted the context and consequences of India s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as it took unilateral decision of abrogation of Kashmir''s special status. He articulated Pakistan’s deep concerns over the intensification in human suffering, further breach of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, and the dire humanitarian situation.

The letter underscored that India s actions constituted flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council Resolutions, international law and India s own solemn commitments. The Foreign Office said the letter was being shared with the UN Security Council and all members of the United Nations. The Foreign Minister had earlier written to the High Commissioner for Human Rights on August 4, besides a telephonic conversation on August 8.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced the establishment of Kashmir Cell in Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to apprise world business community of Indian forces repression and tyranny in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the gems and jewelry exposition, organized by RCCI in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), she declared the Chamber as a solidarity forum for Kashmiris who had become victim of state terrorism under rule of Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sanghs (RSS) activist Narendra Modi.