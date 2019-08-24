Memon scales Mount Elbrus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistani mountaineer Asadullah Memon successfully climbed Mount Elbrus in Southern Russia after completing the 18,000 feet expedition in five days. Memon, waving the national flag on the top of the dormant volcanic mountain, expressed his delight over achieving the milestone. He has dedicated his accomplishment to the people of Kashmir as a gesture of solidarity.
