Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Memon scales Mount Elbrus

Sports

August 24, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistani mountaineer Asadullah Memon successfully climbed Mount Elbrus in Southern Russia after completing the 18,000 feet expedition in five days. Memon, waving the national flag on the top of the dormant volcanic mountain, expressed his delight over achieving the milestone. He has dedicated his accomplishment to the people of Kashmir as a gesture of solidarity.

