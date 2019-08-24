Cricket Centre Club advance

LAHORE: Cricket Center Club West Zone Lahore qualified to Inter-Region stage of ongoing PCB Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Tournament when they beat Apollo Cricket Club of North Zone Lahore by 41 runs in a league match of Inter Zonal Round.

Ghalib Sports (East Zone), Cricket Center Club (West Zone) and Apollo Club (North Zone) qualified for Inter Zonal round from Lahore Region Cricket Association. Cricket Center won its both league matches against Ghalib Sports CC and Apollo CC and qualified to next round that will be Inter Region level in which all regional champions club will take part and winner of that stage would become the national champion of ongoing club cricket tournament. President Lahore Region Shahrez Abdullah Khan has congratulated to victorious Cricket Club and its President Sardar Naushad Ahmed for this achievement.

Scores: Cricket Center batting first 248/9 in 40 overs (M Akhlaq Butt 73, Tariq Nawaz 39, Umer Akmal 38, Kamran Akmal 35, Khurram Humayun 3/53, Afaq Khan 2/33, M Rameez 2/58). Apollo CC 207/10 in 34.1 overs (Salman Ali Agha 55, M Akhlaq 50, Abiyaz Rizvi 34, Waqas Ahmed 3/23, M Salman 2/51, Ali Zafar 2/53).