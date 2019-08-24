close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Waqar applies for job of bowling coach

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

LAHORE: Former Pakistani captain Waqar Younis has applied to be the bowling coach of the national team; it was learnt here on Friday. It was informed that Waqar applied for the position on Thursday for the position of national team’s bowling coach.

According to the sources, Waqar Younis is the most high-profile applicant for the post of Pakistan team’s bowling coach. Separately, he has been the team’s head coach twice in the past — the last time being from May 2014 to April 2016. It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier announced it was accepting applications for coaching staff. The deadline to submit applications is August 26.

