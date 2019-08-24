Mallinder becomes Scotland rugby director

LONDON: Jim Mallinder will join the Scottish Rugby Union as its new performance director after jumping ship from heading up England’s youth development programme. The 53-year-old replaces Scott Johnson, who returned to his native Australia this summer to take a similar role with the Wallabies.

Mallinder joined the England set-up in the summer of 2018 after spells in charge of Sale and Northampton. He had been considered as a candidate to step up to the position of England head coach. Eddie Jones is due to stand down in 2021, with the RFU keen to appoint a successor who can work alongside Jones initially in 2020.

However, he has instead chosen to oversee the pathway from the feeder system into Scotland’s two professional club sides, the national men’s and women’s 15-a-side and sevens teams. “I am really impressed with the set-up in Scotland already and having spoken at length with (SRU chief executive) Mark Dodson it was clear that this was an outstanding opportunity to really set the direction of travel for Scotland’s high-performance ambitions,” said Mallinder.