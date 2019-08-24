close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Akhter Club in 3rd round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

LAHORE: Akhter Abdul Rehman Club marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Nadeem Memorial Club by 5 wickets played at Dar Academy Ground the other day.

Fine all round performance by Ayan Ali and good bowling by Asfand Mehran were the main feature of the match. Scores: Nadeem Memorial Club 113/9 in 20 Overs (Jabar Ali 32, Waleed Aslam 20, Asad Mehmood 19, Asfand Mehran 3/8, Asad Abbas 2/24, Ayan Ali 2/25). Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 102/5 in 16.4 Overs (Ayan Ali 52, Taimoor Riaz 25*, Jabar Ali 2/13, Hamad Sadiq 2/23).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports