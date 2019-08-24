Akhter Club in 3rd round

LAHORE: Akhter Abdul Rehman Club marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Nadeem Memorial Club by 5 wickets played at Dar Academy Ground the other day.

Fine all round performance by Ayan Ali and good bowling by Asfand Mehran were the main feature of the match. Scores: Nadeem Memorial Club 113/9 in 20 Overs (Jabar Ali 32, Waleed Aslam 20, Asad Mehmood 19, Asfand Mehran 3/8, Asad Abbas 2/24, Ayan Ali 2/25). Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 102/5 in 16.4 Overs (Ayan Ali 52, Taimoor Riaz 25*, Jabar Ali 2/13, Hamad Sadiq 2/23).