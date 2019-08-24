Akhter Club in 3rd round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Akhter Abdul Rehman Club marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Nadeem Memorial Club by 5 wickets played at Dar Academy Ground the other day.
Fine all round performance by Ayan Ali and good bowling by Asfand Mehran were the main feature of the match. Scores: Nadeem Memorial Club 113/9 in 20 Overs (Jabar Ali 32, Waleed Aslam 20, Asad Mehmood 19, Asfand Mehran 3/8, Asad Abbas 2/24, Ayan Ali 2/25). Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 102/5 in 16.4 Overs (Ayan Ali 52, Taimoor Riaz 25*, Jabar Ali 2/13, Hamad Sadiq 2/23).
LAHORE: Akhter Abdul Rehman Club marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Nadeem Memorial Club by 5 wickets played at Dar Academy Ground the other day.
Fine all round performance by Ayan Ali and good bowling by Asfand Mehran were the main feature of the match. Scores: Nadeem Memorial Club 113/9 in 20 Overs (Jabar Ali 32, Waleed Aslam 20, Asad Mehmood 19, Asfand Mehran 3/8, Asad Abbas 2/24, Ayan Ali 2/25). Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 102/5 in 16.4 Overs (Ayan Ali 52, Taimoor Riaz 25*, Jabar Ali 2/13, Hamad Sadiq 2/23).