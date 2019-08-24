Dar Academy suffers first defeat

LAHORE: After six successive wins, Pakistan’s Dar Hockey Academy lost its first match of the European tour against Tilburg 2-4.

Dar HA were missing the services of defender M Adnan due to an injury. Tilburg had more circle entries in the first half. They had three penalty corners, converting two with flat angular pushes.

Dar HA too penetrated opponent’s scoring zone a few times but couldn’t score off open play chances and a penalty corner. Half timescore was Tilburg led 2-0. After an even first 10 minutes in the third quarter, Tilburg’s repeated raids yielded two goals. First, through a fast one touch passing move and then via an indirect penalty corner drill.

Despite being down by four goals, Dar HA fought back well, clearly dominating the last 15 minutes. Ali Aziz and then Wasim Akram scored to make it 2-4, both through beautiful moves. It could have been closer but the visitors couldn’t utilise at least three good opportunities in the dying minutes.