Fitness camps beneficial for players: Shadab

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has praised the setting up of fitness camps by saying they are highly beneficial for players.

“It is of big help for the players,” Shadab said while speaking to the media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. “They get to learn a lot from it.”The young leg-spinner said that he learned a lot while playing under the leadership of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Commenting on his own fitness, the all-rounder said that he cleared the fitness test which was held three weeks ago.He added that he hopes to be of help when the team needs him. “I try to perform as much as I can and the decision regarding my selection rests with the selectors.”

However, the Islamabad United star did admit that personal performances are satisfying only when they result in the team winning as well.Speaking on the return of Test cricket in Pakistan, he said he hopes to see it happen soon as every player wants to play in front of their home crowd.

Shadab was all praise for Misbah and said that he has learned a lot from him.Khan, who has played alongside the veteran cricketer in Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United, believes if he becomes the coach, it will be helpful for youngsters like him.

“I have learned a lot from Misbah Ul Haq,” he said while talking to media at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. “If he becomes the coach, we will learn a lot from him.” The 20-year-old all-rounder joined the pre-season conditioning camp yesterday and he is hopeful to replicate his performance of limited-overs cricket in Test cricket.“I have performed well in white ball cricket, I will try to perform well in the red ball cricket as well,” he said. “I give my best in every match, the results are not in my hands.”