Court suspends PCB’s new constitution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received a big jolt as a single member bench of Lahore High Court, Justice Shahid Mubeen suspended board’s new constitution implemented on August 19.

The Lahore High Court responding to plea of Ahmad Nawaz and Munir Ahmad suspended the new PCB Constitution. With the suspension of new constitution, the 2014 Board constitution stands restored.

The restoration of old constitution thus has put the forthcoming announcement on the new domestic structure to a complete halt. The previous Governing Board consisting of regions and departmental representatives also stands restored.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court also reinstated leading coaches Taimoor Azam Khan, Sabih Azhar and Ayaz Akbar as PCB panel coaches. Assistant Manager Khurram Awan, sacked recently was also reinstated to his position. Taimoor and Sabih are experienced quality coaches. Their services have been acclaimed nationally and internationally after they successfully completed Level IV coaching course recently.

The court also suspended ad hoc committee of district association Rawalpindi. The decision by the Lahore High Court has forced PCB officials go closed door to discuss the implications involved following court verdict. “We haven’t received anything as yet from the court. All officials are in a meeting. We would react once we complete the meeting,” one of the PCB officials when asked for PCB reaction, said.