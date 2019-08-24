Pak trio to feature in World Wushu C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan will send three fighters to Shanghai in October to feature in the 15th World Wushu Championship slated to be held from October 20-23.“We are sending Maaz Khan, Mohammad Bilal and one other who will be decided later. If we got a solid boy who can meet his own expenses then we will send him; otherwise an average fighter will then be sent,” Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar told ‘The News’ on Friday. He said that all boys would sponsor themselves.

In the global event fighters from around 100 nations will vie for top honours. Malik also informed in China a few Pakistan’s former players are reading in universities whose services would be taken for coaching purposes during the global event. Malik also said that Maaz Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Achakzai and Taimur Javed would also be sent to China on September 4 to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Wushu Championships which would be held in Langzhong city from September 4-8. “All our three boys are fully sponsored. According to the rules of this event when anybody wins a medal then the same player will then be sponsored by the organisers. Our players had won medals in this event last time,” Malik said.

Malik said that Pakistan would hold its camp for the 13th South Asian Games from September 15 at Lahore.“Yes we have decided to hold camp by ourselves as state is not backing us. I have even written to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) that it should convince Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) so that it could hold our camp but so far no progress has been made,” the official said.