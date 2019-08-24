France replace Fofana with Guitoune

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
EDINBURGH: Centre Wesley Fofana has been ruled out of France’s Rugby World Cup warm-up Test with Scotland this weekend and has been replaced by Sofiane Guitoune, the French Rugby Federation announced on Friday.
Vice-captain Fofana, 31, is suffering from a thigh problem and 30-year-old Guitoune is in line to make his first Test appearance since the 2015 tournament. Fleet-footed Guitoune scored 16 tries in 31 matches for Toulouse last season as they won a record 20th Top 14 title and reached European Champions Cup semi-finals.
