close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 24, 2019

France replace Fofana with Guitoune

Sports

AFP
August 24, 2019

EDINBURGH: Centre Wesley Fofana has been ruled out of France’s Rugby World Cup warm-up Test with Scotland this weekend and has been replaced by Sofiane Guitoune, the French Rugby Federation announced on Friday.

Vice-captain Fofana, 31, is suffering from a thigh problem and 30-year-old Guitoune is in line to make his first Test appearance since the 2015 tournament. Fleet-footed Guitoune scored 16 tries in 31 matches for Toulouse last season as they won a record 20th Top 14 title and reached European Champions Cup semi-finals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports