Azhar set to become new PCF president

KARACHI: Syed Azhar Ali Shah is set to become the new president of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) as no other candidate has filed nomination papers for the presidency of the federation which is going to hold its elections here on August 26.

It was learnt on Friday that Azhar, who will complete his two tenures as PCF secretary on September 24, will become the PCF new chief for the first time. The elections would be conducted at the Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) headquarters here. Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) senior official Mohammad Azam Dar and Asian Cycling Confederation’s (ACC) representative Mr Karu, the president of Sri Lanka Cycling Federation, will be present during the electoral process as observers.

Meanwhile Col Sadaf of Army is set to get elected unopposed as the PCF senior vice-president. Jan Alam of Balochistan is sure to be elected as finance secretary unopposed. Zara Kamal is set to become vice-president women wing unopposed. As many as six candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the five vice-presidents slots. Elections would also be held for the five associate secretaries and secretary, which is the most important slot of the federation.

“I am very thankful to the house that it reposed confidence in me and nobody wants to contest election against me,” Azhar Ali Shah told ‘The News’. Azhar is in Karachi to conduct the National Road Cycling Championship which began here on Friday. The relations between PCF and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) have been strained for the last several years. The POA does not recognise PCF. However the world cycling governing body (UCI) is recognising the said federation and that is the main reason that ACC is sending its observer. Recently the POA made an effort to resolve the PCF issue through a mediation committee but it did not bear any fruit.