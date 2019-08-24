Schedule of Pak-SL ODI, T20 series announced

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced dates for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

Initially, PCB proposed Sri Lanka cricket board holding of two Test matches but they refused to stay in Pakistan for longer duration and instead offered to play ODIs and T20 games. The SLC decision came as a surprise for the PCB after a positive security feedback of their security delegation.

The series will roll into action from September 27 to October 9 in Karachi and Lahore. The Pakistan Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket announced to swap upcoming matches of the split series in Pakistan, meaning the ODIs and the T20Is will now be played from 27 September to 9 October while the Tests will be held in December.

According to the original programme, Pakistan was scheduled to host Sri Lanka for two World Test Championship matches in October before Sri Lanka returns for three ODIs and three T20Is in late December. The decision to swap matches was made following a ‘phone discussion between Mani and SLC President Shammi Silva on Friday.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Karachi on 25 September where it will play three ODIs on 27 and 29 September and 2 October. Lahore will host three T20Is on 5, 7 and 9 October after which the visitors will fly home on 10 October. Mani said: “The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavours for the complete revival of international cricket. The tour for limited overs matches will also provide Sri Lanka with an even better understanding of the ground situation before discussing schedule of the Tests”. “The upcoming matches will end the long await of Pakistan cricket fans and supporters to watch modern day stars from both sides live in action. This is something that will contribute immensely to our revamped domestic cricket structure”.

SLC President Shammi Silva said: “The PCB and SLC have a long history of cricket relationship and friendship, and this decision only strengthens that bonding. The SLC is committed to playing its role in promotion of cricket and looks forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore for three ODIs and three T20Is”.

Series schedule:

27 Sep – 1st ODI, Karachi

29 Sep – 2nd ODI, Karachi

2 Oct – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Lahore.