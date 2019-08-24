Weather, power outage halt ATP event

WASHINGTON: Severe weather and a power outage halted play on Thursday at the ATP Winston-Salem Open, where none of the scheduled quarter-final matches was completed. Top seed Benoit Paire of France was leading Spain’s Pablo Carreno-Busta 4-3 when their match was halted.

Organizers had hoped to resume play in the evening once the storms moved through and power was restored. But after revisions to the schedule they finally suspended play for the day.

In the remaining quarter-finals, Australian John Millman will take on American Steve Johnson, American Frances Tiafoe will take on third-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov will face Russian Andrey Rublev. The delay will make for a hectic schedule in a tournament due to end on Saturday, allowing a Sunday travel day to players headed to the US Open. The final Grand Slam of the year starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows in New York.