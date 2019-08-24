NA committee unhappy over Ehsan Mani’s absence

ISLAMABAD: Members National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) took strong exception of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani’s absence from the meeting for the second time in succession, directing the concerned Ministry to ensure his presence in next meeting scheduled within a month time.

The meeting was convened to discuss the PCB new constitution in its real framework and to question chairman PCB and Chief Executive Wasim Khan’s on their perk and privileges. In a recent report, the PCB has furnished details of Ehsan Mani’s one year expenditures according to which his trips, boarding and lodging cost the Board almost Rs 10 million. “We want to discuss these important issues. PCB chairman and CEO’s perk and privileges were also on the agenda. Yet again both stayed away from the meeting. In protest I would not attend the meeting,” Iqbal Mohammad Ali one of the active members of the committee said.

He said all committee members skipped important domestic engagements to ensure their presence in the meeting. “There is no National Assembly meeting yet we have ensured out presence in the committee meeting taking early flight from Karachi. Why PCB chairman and CEO skipped the meeting second time in succession,” he said.Chairman of the committee Agha Hassan Bloch directed Ministry of IPC to ensure their presence as it was must to answer the questions and concerns of respected members.

Mohammad Ali claimed that new PCB constitution was framed only to adjust near and dear ones. “Seven of the ten voting Governing Board members under this new PCB constitution will be nonelected. Those having good connection are to become members of this new non-democratic PCB Governing Body.” Subhan Ahmad Chief Operating officer PCB who was present in the NA Committee meeting was termed a scapegoat. “He has become a scapegoat for PCB. He has no authority under new constitution so he would not be of any worth when it comes to answering on policy matters,” MNAs were of the opinion.Later the committee was told that Ehsan Mani and CEO were busy finalizing scheduled of forthcoming one-day series against Sri Lanka.

Asif Bajwa, secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) briefed members on the hockey plight, saying the game had almost vanished at the grassroots level. “The lack of funds has destroyed the game. There is no school hockey. Club hockey is not all that active as result talent is not coming up. We need to promote grassroots hockey. Federal and provincial governments should come forward to support and help us in activating game at nurseries.”

He said that PHF were preparing to raise 18 to 20 academies in near future. “Though there is scarcity of funds because of no government funding we are planning raising around 20 academies at smaller towns to promote the game and broaden the pool of players for national hockey.”