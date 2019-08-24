close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
AFP
August 24, 2019

David Koch, billionaire donor to Republican causes, dies

World

AFP
August 24, 2019

WASHINGTON: David Koch, a billionaire American libertarian and influential donor to conservative causes, has died at age 79 after a long battle with cancer, his brother Charles said Friday. Koch retired last year as executive vice president of Koch Industries, the conglomerate he co-owned with Charles, his older brother, and built into the second largest family-owned company in the United States.

“We wish for all to celebrate the life and impact of this most generous and kind man,” Charles Koch said in a statement. “He believed he had a responsibility to a world that had given him so many opportunities to succeed.

Both brothers were a force behind the scenes in Republican politics, giving heavily to candidates and causes that matched their conservative economic positions. But David was socially liberal — a supporter of abortion rights and same sex marriage as well as a non-interventionist foreign policy. Both brothers were recognized in 2015 for bipartisan work on prison reform in the United States.

