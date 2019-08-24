Homemade bomb kills Israeli, wounds two others in West Bank

JERUSALEM: A rare homemade bomb attack in the occupied West Bank killed one Israeli on Friday while seriously wounding her father and brother as they visited a spring near a Jewish settlement, officials said. Israeli security forces deployed throughout the area of the attack near the settlement of Dolev, northwest of Ramallah, in a search for suspects.

Israeli medics had earlier reported that a 17-year-old had been critically wounded in the attack and officials later announced her death, naming her as Rina Shnerb from the central Israeli city of Lod. Medics from the Magen David Adom rescue service gave the ages of the two other casualties as 46 and 20. The army said the victims were a father and his two children. The two wounded were taken by helicopter to hospital, the army said.