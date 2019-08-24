‘Mum, don’t die’: Murder of Turkish woman ignites anger

ANKARA: The murder of a Turkish woman by her ex-husband in front of her daughter sparked outrage Friday after a video of the attack was published online. “I don’t want to die,” Emine Bulut, covered in blood, is heard screaming to her 10-year-old child. Her tearful daughter says: “Mum, please don´t die.

The 38-year-old was stabbed to death in a cafe on August 18 by her former husband in the central Anatolian city of Kirikkale, according to the Hurriyet newspaper. Bulut, who divorced her killer four years ago, later died in hospital. The killer told police he killed Bulut with a knife he always carried with him, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported. Her name was a worldwide trending topic on Twitter and “I don´t want to die” (#olmekistemiyorum) was widely quoted on social media. Officials, including Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, were quick to condemn the murder after the video was published, along with celebrities and football clubs such as Besiktas. “We expect the murderer to be punished in the most severe manner,” tweeted presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.