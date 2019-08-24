Macron believes Bolsonaro ‘lied’ on climate at G20: France

BIARRITZ, France: French President Emmanuel Macron believes his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro lied to him on Brazil’s stance on climate change, and France will now block a trade deal between the EU and South American nations. “Given the attitude of Brazil over the last weeks, the president can only conclude that President Bolsonaro lied to him at the Osaka (G20) summit (in June),” a French presidential official said Friday, as a public row flared between the two leaders over wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest. The official said Brazil’s comments and policies over the last few weeks showed that Bolsonaro did not intend to respect obligations on climate change and also did not want to commit on concrete proposals to maintain biodiversity.